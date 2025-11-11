The Genesis Prize Foundation (GPF) today (Tuesday) announced Israeli actor and producer Gal Gadot as the recipient of the 2026 Genesis Prize, dubbed the “Jewish Nobel” by TIME Magazine.

The annual $1 million award honors extraordinary individuals for their professional excellence, significant impact in their fields, and dedication to Jewish values. Among the fifteen past laureates are such luminaries as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; former mayor of NYC and philanthropist Michael Bloomberg; human rights advocate and former Soviet dissident Natan Sharansky; chairman and CEO of Pfizer Albert Bourla; singer, actor, and activist Barbra Streisand; founder of Blue Square Alliance Against Hate and owner of New England Patriots Robert Kraft; and filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

“I am humbled to receive the Genesis Prize and to stand alongside the amazing laureates who came before me,” said Gadot. “I am a proud Jew and a proud Israeli. I love my country and dedicate this award to the organizations who will help Israel heal and to those incredible people who serve on the front lines of compassion. Israel has endured unimaginable pain. Now we must begin to heal - to rebuild hearts, families, and communities.”

“Gal Gadot’s moral clarity and unwavering love for Israel have inspired millions,” said Stan Polovets, Co-Founder and Chairman of The Genesis Prize Foundation. “The award recognizes her bravery and moral courage - her steadfast defense of Israel at great personal and professional risk, her advocacy for the hostages, her compassion for victims of terror, and her empathy for all innocent victims of this terrible war unleashed by Hamas. Her decision to turn the Genesis Prize honor into a mission of healing embodies the very purpose of the Prize - to celebrate achievement and channel it for good.”

Following the October 7 Hamas attacks, Gadot was among the first global figures to condemn Hamas’ barbaric attacks and defend Israel. Using her international platform, she called for the release of hostages while also expressing sympathy for the plight of civilians in Gaza affected by the war. Gadot organized private screenings of raw October 7 attack footage for Hollywood leaders - a bold act of conscience when few in the entertainment industry, Jewish or not, dared to speak out in support of Israel.

With her films grossing more than $6 billion worldwide, Gal Gadot has become a global symbol of strength, integrity, and justice. Her portrayal of Wonder Woman made her one of the world’s most recognizable actresses and a cultural ambassador for Israel, admired for her authenticity, grace, and pride in her Jewish identity. In 2018, Gadot was named one of TIME’s 100 most influential people. She is widely celebrated in Israel as a national icon and ambassador.