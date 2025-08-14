Israeli actress and international superstar Gal Gadot has granted an exclusive interview to the new season of Special Interview, the acclaimed Israeli program where celebrities are questioned by a panel of interviewers on the autism spectrum.

This marks the first time in years that Gadot has sat down for an extended, unscripted conversation with Israeli media. Unlike her previous brief media rounds tied to Hollywood film releases, this appearance presents a far more intimate and vulnerable side of the actress.

In the emotional segment, Gadot recounts a harrowing health scare during a recent pregnancy, revealing she discovered a life-threatening blood clot in her brain. “You suddenly realize what it means to be afraid of death,” she shared. She described being rushed to the operating room and undergoing procedures with limited anesthesia. “They took the baby out. The next day, they did a cerebral angiogram. It was terribly frightening. We were in intensive care for weeks, and slowly, slowly we got out of it.”

When asked whether the clot could have gone undetected, Gadot didn’t shy away: “Yes. If I hadn’t found out and had the baby, I would have died—and probably so would the baby.”

The program, hosted by Rotem Sela, is based on a French format that eschews conventional boundaries, allowing interviewers to ask any question without limitations. The result is often raw and remarkably candid conversations. According to Anat Stalinsky, the show’s director and editor-in-chief, Gadot embraced this atmosphere fully.

“Gal rarely gives interviews—she usually communicates through her social platforms. But she sat with us for three hours and opened up in ways we hadn’t expected,” Stalinsky told Channel 12 News. “She talked about her dangerous pregnancy, the controversy surrounding her casting in Snow White, the backlash at the Golden Globes over her hostage pin, and more. It was unfiltered and incredibly real.”

The show’s unique approach—placing neurodivergent voices at the center of prime-time programming—has drawn both praise and criticism. After the success of the first season, which sparked widespread online discourse, Stalinsky says the team made significant preparations to ensure respectful and meaningful representation.

“We invest in the community far beyond those who appear on screen,” she emphasized. “This platform gives space to intelligent, curious minds. The interviewers bring out truths that traditional media often can’t. You see something genuine emerge.”

The new season of Special Interview will also feature appearances by prominent figures such as journalists Amit Segal, Eli Finish, and Hanoch Daum. According to Stalinsky, interest in the show has grown: “Some were fascinated, some intimidated. But all understand it’s a unique, emotionally honest experience.”