President Isaac Herzog awarded the Presidential Medal of Honor to Israel Bonds on Monday at a ceremony held at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, recognizing the organization's contributions to Israel's economic development and its support for the Jewish state during times of crisis.

The medal was accepted on behalf of Israel Bonds by Dr. Andrew M. Hutter, the organization's U.S. and International Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Dani Naveh, its Global President and CEO.

More than 100 members of Israel Bonds' global leadership attended the ceremony, including representatives from the United States, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and Latin America.

Opening his remarks, Herzog addressed the deadly explosion in northern Israel earlier Monday, in which a student was killed and others were injured during a school trip.

"We gather here today under the heavy shadow of a grave and heartbreaking tragedy unfolding in the north of our country. Before all else, I wish to offer our prayers for the swift and full recovery of all those who were injured, and to embrace them and their loved ones on behalf of the entire people of Israel," Herzog said.

The President praised Israel Bonds for its contributions to the Israeli economy over the past 75 years, particularly its efforts following the Hamas massacre on October 7, 2023.

"The proceeds from Israel Bonds have been used to build and develop our economy, to promote advancements in science and technology, and to provide a vital network of support during times of crisis. This has never been more evident than during the past few years of uncertainty, loss, and courage, here in Israel, since October 7th," he said.

Herzog highlighted the organization's fundraising achievements following the massacre.

"The outstanding work by Israel Bonds raised $1 billion of capital in the first month following October 7th, and more than $8.5 billion since that dark day. To us, this serves as a solid confirmation that despite attempts to isolate us, the people of Israel never stand alone."

He added that Israel Bonds has raised more than $58 billion worldwide since its establishment.

"In fact, over the past 75 years, more than $58 billion dollars' worth of Israel bonds have been purchased around the world, solidifying Israel's long-term standing in the global market, and demonstrating the trust investors have in Israel. And we have repaid that trust, never once defaulting, as I am certain we will continue to do."

During his remarks, Herzog also sharply criticized the decision to award the Nobel Peace Prize to Navi Pillay, accusing her of promoting false allegations of genocide against Israel.

"We are faced with many foes, haters and bashers. Awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to one of the leading proponents of the genocide lie, Navi Pillay, for her so-called 'efforts to promote peace and international law,' is a cynical decision by the Nobel Committee, which celebrates a shameful display of moral erosion, and is an affront to any life-affirming, peace-loving people, particularly the victims and survivors of the October 7th murders," Herzog declared.

Accepting the Presidential Medal of Honor, Israel Bonds Global President and CEO Dani Naveh described the award as both a recognition of the organization's achievements and a responsibility to continue supporting Israel.

"Receiving this medal today is an extraordinary honor, but it also carries a profound responsibility. This medal carries with it the weight of generations," Naveh said.

"We accept it with humility, knowing that we do so only as representatives of a remarkable organization founded 75 years ago. Our powerful message is that, in times of need, our beloved Jewish homeland will never be alone."

Dr. Andrew M. Hutter, Israel Bonds' U.S. and International Chairman of the Board of Directors, dedicated the honor to the investors around the world who have supported Israel through the organization.

"Mr. President, we accept this medal not for any one person in this room, but on behalf of every single investor who has ever purchased a bond, who has ever believed in the Jewish State, who has ever said, with their own money, I stand with Israel, I believe in its future."

"This medal belongs to them," Hutter concluded.