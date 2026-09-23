תיעוד | מנהרת אמצעי לחימה נחשפה בקלקיליה צילום: דוברות המשטרה

In a targeted intelligence and operational activity, officers from the Samaria Crime-Fighting Unit of the Judea and Samaria District, together with Border Police officers, located a tunnel under excavation in the Palestinian Arab city of Qalqilya. The tunnel was at least 25 meters deep.

During a targeted search of the site, the forces uncovered both the deep tunnel shaft and the initial excavation of another tunnel.

The forces also seized weapons and other equipment at the site, including an M16 rifle, a sniper rifle, magazines, a large quantity of ammunition, a DVR device, mobile phones, and chemical fertilizer, a material commonly used to manufacture explosive devices.

Police arrested four suspects at the scene and transferred them to a police station for further questioning.