Dismantling of underground tunnel route in the northern Gaza Strip

Troops from the IDF's Northern Brigade, operating under the command of the 99th Division, are continuing to clear terrorist infrastructure in the northern Gaza Strip area, east of the Yellow Line, alongside IDF engineering troops under the Southern Command.

During their activity, the brigade’s troops, in cooperation with the division’s engineering troops, dismantled a 1.5-kilometer-long underground terror tunnel route.

The IDF stressed, "IDF troops under the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."

The demarcation line has recently been expanded for operational reasons, and as part of that expansion, underground infrastructure was located and addressed. Some of it was already known to the IDF and was physically exposed as operational control was expanded, allowing the forces to destroy it.

The prevailing assessment within the defense establishment is that Hamas will continue to use terror tunnels as an operational tool, and efforts are therefore underway to locate and destroy them.