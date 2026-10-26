Elbit Systems Ltd. announced Monday that it was awarded contracts in an aggregate value of approximately $200 million from a country in Asia-Pacific for the supply of airborne Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (“ISTAR") and Training solutions.

The contracts will be performed over a period of up to 5 years.

Under the contracts, Elbit Systems will supply the SPECTRO™ 12 multispectral Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance (“ISR") and targeting payload for integration on helicopters. The SPECTRO 12 is the latest addition to Elbit Systems’ SPECTRO family of airborne ISR and targeting payloads, introducing a compact multispectral payload designed for platforms with strict size, weight and power constraints.

The SPECTRO 12 combines high-resolution multispectral sensing, precision targeting technologies, including a Laser designator, and AI-powered image processing, enabling long-range target detection, identification, tracking and engagement performance in complex operational environments and adverse weather conditions.

The contracts further include follow-on support and upgrade services for airborne live training systems installed on aircraft and used in live virtual constructive and virtual combat training scenarios. The systems support realistic air-to-air and air-to-ground training, including real-time combat simulation, weapon scoring and mission debriefing capabilities, contributing to enhanced pilot readiness and training effectiveness.

In addition, under the contracts Elbit Systems will supply advanced Head-Up Display (HUD) systems. The HUD systems feature high-resolution display technologies, enhanced video capabilities and low power consumption, supporting day and night operations across a range of airborne platforms.

Bezhalel (Butzi) Machlis, President and CEO of Elbit Systems, praised the new agreement saying, "Elbit Systems’ airborne solutions combine advanced technologies with extensive operational experience across a wide range of mission environments. We are proud to provide our customers with innovative capabilities that enhance mission effectiveness, situational awareness and operational readiness across a broad spectrum of airborne missions."