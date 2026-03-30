As part of its ongoing effort to bolster IDF operational endurance and readiness for the evolving campaign, the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) on Monday announced a deal worth approximately $48 million (over NIS 150 million) to procure tens of thousands of 155mm artillery shells from Elbit Systems.

The deal is being led by the Ministry’s Deputy Head of the Defense Procurement Directorate (DPD) for Land Procurement.

The munitions will be manufactured at Elbit facilities nationwide, where thousands of employees are already working around the clock in three shifts at the Ministry’s direction.

The deal forms part of a broader IMOD strategy, driven by Defense Minister Israel Katz and Director General Maj.-Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram, to reduce reliance on external munitions sources and grow Israel’s domestic defense production base.