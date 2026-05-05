A Palestine Action activist has been convicted of grievous bodily harm after attacking a police officer with a sledgehammer during a violent raid on a UK defence facility linked to an Israeli company, alongside three others found guilty of criminal damage.

Samuel Corner, 40, was found guilty at Woolwich Crown Court of inflicting grievous bodily harm on police sergeant Kate Evans following a retrial. The Daily Mail reported how Jurors heard he struck the officer in the back with a sledgehammer during the break-in at the Elbit Systems site in Bristol on 6 August 2024. He was acquitted of the more serious charge of GBH with intent but convicted by an 11-1 majority.

The court heard the raid was “meticulously organised" and involved activists using a vehicle as a battering ram to breach the facility before entering in red boilersuits. Inside, the group smashed computers, drones and other equipment with sledgehammers and crowbars, and sprayed red paint across the building. Prosecutors said the damage amounted to around £1 million.

As police and security guards intervened, violent clashes erupted. Sergeant Evans told the court she feared she could be paralysed after being struck, and was unable to return to full duties for months due to spinal injuries.

Corner claimed he acted in confusion during the chaotic scene, saying he believed someone was in danger and struck out without fully understanding the consequences. However, prosecutors argued the attack was entirely unreasonable and unnecessary, as the officer posed no threat to him.

Alongside Corner, Charlotte Head, Leona Kamio and Fatema Rajwani were convicted of criminal damage. Two other defendants were acquitted.

The case concluded after a retrial, with jurors previously unable to reach verdicts on several charges. The judge thanked the jury for their service as the verdicts were delivered in court.