תיעוד ממצלמות הגוף: סיירת צנחנים במבצע מעצרים צילום: דוברות

Five terrorists affiliated with the Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations were arrested last week during an operation by the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Unit in the village of Qabatiya, in the Menashe Brigade's area of operations.

During the operation in Qabatiya, which concluded last Tuesday, the reconnaissance soldiers arrested five terrorists, including three affiliated with Hamas and two affiliated with Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Meanwhile, soldiers from Battalion 202 of the Paratroopers Brigade completed a separate counterterrorism operation in the Binyamin sector.

In the operation, soldiers from Battalion 202 operated at numerous locations throughout the area. During the operation, the forces raided more than 50 locations and conducted searches for weapons.

In addition to the searches, the soldiers questioned suspects affiliated with the Hamas terrorist organization as part of the counterterrorism operation in the area.