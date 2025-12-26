Situational assessment chaired by head of Central Command IDF Spokesperson's Unit

IDF and ISA (Shin Bet) forces, along with forces of the Israel Prison Service, began operating on Friday in the area of the Palestinian Arab village of Qabatiya to thwart terrorism, following the terror attack that occurred in the area of Beit She'an, and later on in Ein Harod and Afula.

So far, during the operation, the forces conducted a precise operational search at the residence of the terrorist who carried out the attack.

ISA forces conducted questioning of suspects, and together with IDF soldiers are currently carrying out a mapping process in preparation for the demolition of the terrorist’s residence.

At this time, the forces continue to search additional sites in the area and to thwart terrorism, said the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit in a statement.

During the day, the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, conducted a situational assessment, along with additional situational assessments of the Commander of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth, along with the Commander of the 96th Division, BG Oren Simcha in Beit She'an and with the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, BG Kobi Heller, who is currently with IDF soldiers in the area of Qabatiya.

Two people were murdered in Friday’s ramming and stabbing attack in northern Israel: Aviv Maor (19) and Mordechai Shimshon (68).

A third victim, a 16-year-old boy, was lightly injured.

The terrorist escaped in his vehicle towards Afula, and was neutralized following the attacks. He was later identified as Ahmad al-Roub, a 37-year-old resident of the Palestinian Arab village of Qabatiya.

