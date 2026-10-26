CNN has claimed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pushed US President Donald Trump to carry out a new attack on Iran, ahead of the Israeli elections.

Quoting an "Israeli security source" and two US officials, CNN alleged that Netanyahu pushed Trump to conduct a joint attack before te elections, but US officials requested he delay until the Trump administration is ready to conduct joint operations.

"Netanyahu really wanted and tried to convince Trump for a joint attack in Iran before the elections, and Trump did not give a green light," the Israeli security source alleged to CNN.

Earlier on Monday, Defense Minister Israel Katz rejected reports of disagreements between Israel's political leadership and the IDF over policy toward Iran, stressing that Israel had not planned to launch a preemptive attack against the Islamic Republic before the Israeli elections.

In a statement, Katz emphasized that coordination between the Prime Minister, Defense Minister, and military is complete, and accused opposition figures of exploiting the reports for political purposes.

"The reports of disagreements between the political leadership and the IDF regarding Iran are completely baseless and false," Katz declared.

According to Katz, since taking office, there has been close cooperation between the political leadership and senior military officials on all matters concerning Iran. He credited this coordination with significant security achievements and stressed that only security considerations influence the decision-making process.

"That is the only consideration - and it will remain this way in the future as well," he stressed.