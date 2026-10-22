Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Thursday morning criticized "Together" party chairmen Naftali Bennett and MK Yair Lapid, Democrats chair MK Yair Golan, and their colleagues in the opposition.

In his statement, Katz said that any future attack against Israel or terrorist attack, should one occur, "will be on the hands of Yair Lapid, Naftali Bennett, Yair Golan, and their colleagues in the opposition."

According to Katz, the opposition's criticism and dismissal of the threats by Israel's enemies to carry out attacks and terror attacks around the elections has harmed deterrence and encouraged Israel's enemies to act.

Katz emphasized that the warnings are based on information available to the political leadership and that the IDF is prepared, both in terms of intelligence and operational capabilities, to carry out preventive and defensive operations against Iran and its proxies on all fronts.

Katz also warned that the IDF would act immediately when necessary or in accordance with instructions from the political leadership, regardless of the electoral process.