Defense Minister Israel Katz on Monday praised the IDF and Shin Bet for the elimination of multiple Hamas terrorists in Gaza on Sunday night, warning that Israel will continue its mission until Hamas is destroyed and Gaza demilitarized, including the elimination of its weapons and tunnels.

According to Katz, this will be achieved either through the existing US-brokered agreement or through IDF military action.

"The time is approaching, and the IDF is prepared to carry out the mission," he emphasized.

Katz added that, in accordance with instructions issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and himself, the IDF must continue targeting everyone who participated in the October 7 atrocities, whether in Gaza or abroad.

"All of them will be held accountable, and there will be no immunity for any of them, anywhere," he promised.