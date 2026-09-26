The pleasant weather accompanying the start of Sukkot (Feast of Tabernacles) is expected to continue through Monday, but local rainfall expected later in the week.

The change is expected to begin on Monday evening, when local showers are forecast in the north. According to updated weather models, rain could reach central Israel on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rainfall may be heavy on Wednesday, accompanied by a drop in temperatures that is expected to continue into final days of the holiday. Temperatures in the mountains and Jerusalem area are forecast to reach just 23°C (73.4°F), the lowest recorded since last spring.

Rainy conditions may also persist later in the week. The Israel Meteorological Service said that, according to the current forecast, rain could return during the Simchat Torah holiday and may even be significant. However, the extended forecast for later this week may still change.

Meanwhile, signs of autumn are already visible across Israel. Squill and sea daffodils are blooming, while the country's skies are currently witnessing the peak of the great seasonal bird migration.