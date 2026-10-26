New York City police have arrested a 32-year-old Brooklyn woman in connection with the stabbing of a Jewish man in Manhattan's Diamond District last week, JNS reported Sunday.

An NYPD spokesperson confirmed that the woman was taken into custody Saturday at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the Midtown North Precinct.

She faces eight counts of assault, eight counts of menacing, two counts of aggravated harassment, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Police did not clarify whether any of the charges carry hate-crime enhancements. However, the NYPD previously confirmed that the stabbing was being investigated as a possible hate crime.

The attack occurred Wednesday evening outside 15 West 47th Street, in the heart of Manhattan's Diamond District.

According to police, officers responded to reports of a stabbing at approximately 7:50 p.m. after an assailant approached a 26-year-old man and stabbed him in the back with an “unknown sharp object,"

The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Surveillance footage appeared to show the attacker approaching the visibly Jewish man from behind, stabbing him, and fleeing the scene.

The stabbing follows several recent attacks involving Jewish victims in New York City.

In September, a 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with a hate crime after allegedly pursuing a 24-year-old Jewish man in Brooklyn with a knife while shouting Nazi slogans. The victim managed to escape into his residence as the suspect continued threatening him.

Earlier that month, a 14-year-old Jewish boy was stabbed in the hand during an altercation inside a synagogue in Borough Park. A 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

In August, a man disrupted Shabbat services at Manhattan's Central Synagogue , injuring a worshipper and attacking a security officer. The suspect was subsequently charged with hate crimes.

The incidents come amid persistently high levels of antisemitic crime in New York City.

According to NYPD statistics released earlier this month , Jewish New Yorkers were the victims of 245 of the 463 confirmed hate crimes recorded during the first nine months of 2026, accounting for approximately 53% of the city's total.

The figures showed that anti-Jewish hate crimes increased from 242 during the corresponding period in 2025, despite Jews representing approximately 10% of the city's population.