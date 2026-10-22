A Jewish man from Brooklyn's Crown Heights neighborhood was stabbed in the back in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday evening in an incident being investigated as a possible antisemitic hate crime.

The attack occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. near the intersection of Fifth Avenue and West 47th Street, in Manhattan's Diamond District.

According to initial reports, a woman believed to be in her 30s approached the victim from behind and stabbed him before escaping west toward Sixth Avenue.

Hatzalah emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and provided treatment before evacuating the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Manhattan Shomrim confirmed that it was working alongside the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force to investigate the stabbing.

"We are asking for the public's assistance," the organization stated, urging anyone who witnessed the attack or possesses relevant security camera, dashboard camera, or cellphone footage to come forward.

The suspect was described as a white woman, approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, wearing blue jeans and white sneakers, with a dark sweater around her waist.

Police have not yet released the victim's identity or additional information about the circumstances of the stabbing. There was no immediate confirmation of an arrest.

The stabbing follows several recent attacks involving Jewish victims in New York City.

In September, a 48-year-old man was arrested and charged with a hate crime after allegedly pursuing a 24-year-old Jewish man in Brooklyn with a knife while shouting Nazi slogans. The victim managed to escape into his residence as the suspect continued threatening him.

Earlier that month, a 14-year-old Jewish boy was stabbed in the hand during an altercation inside a synagogue in Borough Park. A 22-year-old suspect was taken into custody.

In August, a man disrupted Shabbat services at Manhattan's Central Synagogue, injuring a worshipper and attacking a security officer. The suspect was subsequently charged with hate crimes.

The incidents come amid persistently high levels of antisemitic crime in New York City.

According to NYPD statistics released earlier this month, Jewish New Yorkers were the victims of 245 of the 463 confirmed hate crimes recorded during the first nine months of 2026, accounting for approximately 53% of the city's total.

The figures showed that anti-Jewish hate crimes increased from 242 during the corresponding period in 2025, despite Jews representing approximately 10% of the city's population.