A 14-year-old boy was injured in a stabbing incident overnight Tuesday inside a synagogue on 54th Street in Borough Park, Brooklyn.

According to reports from New York, an altercation broke out inside the synagogue shortly after 7:20 p.m. During the confrontation, a 22-year-old man allegedly pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the teenager in the hand.

Police officers and Hatzalah volunteers were quickly dispatched to the scene and provided initial medical treatment to the bleeding teenager. The boy later declined transportation to a hospital.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man known to local residents as someone who frequently stays in synagogues in the neighborhood, was arrested at the scene without resistance and taken into custody for questioning.

Police and local security organizations are investigating the circumstances and background of the incident, which has caused concern within the Borough Park community.