A hasidic yeshiva student was attacked on Friday night in Ashdod when a person riding an electric bicycle approached him, sprayed pepper spray directly into his face at close range, and fled the scene.

According to a report by the Ashdods website, the young man was walking down the street when the cyclist approached and sprayed him without any prior provocation or interaction.

As a result of the attack, the victim suffered severe burning sensations and difficulty breathing. He also suffered shock and needed time to recover from the sudden assault.

People close to the victim expressed concern over the incident, noting a recent rise in the number of harassment and confrontations targeting haredi residents in public places.

"This is not a prank, and incidents like these can end in disaster," said an acquaintance of the victim. "If there is no decisive response, the next incident could be much more serious."

A police complaint was filed following the attack. Investigators have begun examining the circumstances and collecting evidence from the scene in an effort to identify and arrest the electric bicycle rider.