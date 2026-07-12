פוצצו במכות את האברך בשל טעות בזיהוי קבוצת זמן אמת

An unusual incident, caused by a case of mistaken identity, occurred on Sunday morning at the intersection of Jerusalem Boulevard and Baal Haness Street in Ashdod.

A haredi man from the Ger Hassidic community was mildly injured, and his glasses were broken as a result of the use of force by plainclothes law enforcement officers.

According to the initial details, officers operated in the area to locate an individual who was wanted for questioning in a child support case. The detectives saw the haredi man and asked him to stop. Being that the man is classified as a draft evader, he attempted to flee.

In response, the detectives chased him, cuffed his hands and legs, and used force that tore his clothing, broke his glasses, and bruised his body. Only once he was cuffed, the officers referred to their police tablet and found that it was a total mistake in identity and that the gentleman was not the suspect they were looking for.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, immediately upon understanding their mistake, the officers removed the cuffs, entered their vehicle, and left without identifying themselves, offering medical assistance, or leaving details.

The Israel Police said in response: “In response to media inquiries and following the arrest of a haredi man in Ashdod, we clarify that this was a police operation carried out under a court order as part of an ongoing investigation. During the operation, an individual was seen fleeing the scene and refused to identify himself. It was later determined that this was a case of mistaken identity, and he was released at the scene.

“The incident has been referred to the relevant authorities for review, and the necessary lessons will be drawn upon its completion. The Israel Police regrets the distress and anguish caused and will continue to act while safeguarding citizens' rights."