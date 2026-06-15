Radical haredi activists hung signs at the main entrance to Jerusalem from Route 1, reading: "Entry for Military Police and Israel Police prohibited. Remember: caution prevents disasters."

Similar signs were also hung at the entrance to Modiin Illit. The signs were placed amid the ongoing opposition to the arrests of haredi draft dodgers.

In Ashdod, an unusual poster was hung tonight at the B'nai Brith-Moshe Sena intersection, reading: "Entry is prohibited for the Military Police and Israel Police," together with a phone number and the words: "I am a proud draft dodger."

The signs caught the attention of many drivers and residents who passed by.

The incidents come amid a continuing deterioration in relations between the Israel Police and the haredi community. Moshe Gafni, chairman of Degel Hatorah, instructed the party's representatives in local authorities to sever all ties with the police, while the Forum of Haredi Local Authority Heads informed the Police Commissioner that it was suspending cooperation with the force.

For its part, the police said the arrests would continue as usual. Indeed, an attempt to arrest a draft evader was carried out last night on Route 7, ending with dozens of protesters gathering at the scene. At this stage, it has not been announced whether the signs that were put up have been removed by the authorities.