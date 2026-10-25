Iran's judiciary announced on Saturday night that its chief had met with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, offering another account of the Iranian leader's activities despite his continued absence from public view since assuming power in March.

According to the judiciary's Mizan Online website, judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei discussed several domestic and international matters with Khamenei, including “securing public rights, and effectively combating corruption and its bottlenecks,"

The meeting also addressed “pursuing the recovery of rights and compensation for material and moral damages arising from the crimes of American-Zionist criminals," according to the report.

However, Iranian authorities did not disclose when or where the meeting took place, continuing a pattern of reporting private discussions involving Khamenei without releasing footage of the encounters.

Mojtaba Khamenei succeeded his father, longtime Iranian ruler Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was eliminated alongside senior military commanders during US-Israeli strikes in central Tehran at the beginning of the war in March.

Since his appointment, the younger Khamenei has not made a public appearance or delivered a video address. His communications have been limited to written statements, including several released in handwriting attributed to him.

Iranian officials have nevertheless reported holding meetings with the supreme leader.

Earlier this week, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Iran's chief negotiator, was reportedly granted an audience with Khamenei to discuss “the latest developments" in the ongoing conflict.

President Masoud Pezeshkian has also reportedly met with the supreme leader on several occasions since March, including a meeting in early August.

The absence of publicly released footage or other direct appearances has fueled persistent questions about Khamenei's condition and location, with conflicting reports suggesting that he was seriously wounded, had left Iran, or may have died.

In July, the Saudi broadcaster Al Hadath cited an Israeli defense source who alleged that Khamenei was no longer inside Iran.

The same source claimed that statements attributed to the supreme leader were being drafted by Ahmad Vahidi and senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials.

The source also alleged that growing internal divisions within the Revolutionary Guards, combined with unrest inside Iran, were threatening the organization's stability.

Questions about Khamenei's health emerged shortly after the conflict began.

CNN reported in March that he had been injured on the opening day of the war, allegedly sustaining a broken foot, injuries near his left eye, and cuts to his face.

US President Donald Trump addressed the uncertainty during an August interview with The Glenn Beck Program, saying he believed Khamenei remained alive but had suffered significant injuries.

“I don't think he's dead. He was very seriously wounded," Trump said. “The left side of his body, the arm, the leg, the whole thing, he was very seriously wounded. But I don't think he's dead."

Trump also noted that Iranian officials continued to describe consultations with Khamenei, suggesting that the leadership was at least maintaining the appearance of seeking his approval for important decisions.

“And if he is, they're putting on a pretty good show because they talk about, you know, going back to talk to him all the time, you know, to get a final blessing on things," the President said.