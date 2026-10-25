French investigators discovered a copy of Adolf Hitler's “Mein Kampf" at the residence of a man suspected of carrying out a shooting attack in the suburbs of Paris that left one person dead and five others wounded, AFP reported Saturday, citing a source familiar with the investigation.

Police also found a Bible and a Koran inside the 39-year-old suspect's apartment in Plaisir, a town west of the French capital.

The suspect was arrested Friday after a gunman opened fire on people from a moving vehicle in the working-class communities of Trappes and neighboring La Verriere.

Authorities said the man was apprehended with a submachine gun and tear-gas grenades in his vehicle.

Among the five people wounded was a 12-year-old girl who was struck by eight bullets. She remains in critical condition, according to authorities.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the shooting as a "racist terrorist attack", noting that most of those targeted came from foreign backgrounds.

The French National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office (PNAT), which is leading the investigation, announced Saturday that the suspect's detention had been extended following initial questioning.

Investigators also revealed that the suspect had rigged his apartment with a potentially dangerous device involving gas cylinders and electrical wiring connected to a timer.

The discovery added to concerns surrounding the suspect's preparations and possible intentions, as authorities continued examining the circumstances of the attack.

Four people connected to the suspect, including his parents and individuals from his circle of friends, were also taken into custody for questioning, according to a source close to the investigation.

Meanwhile, the family of the person killed in the shooting has demanded answers about whether authorities missed opportunities to prevent the attack.

The family said the suspect had previously been known to law enforcement and called for scrutiny of how his activities had been monitored.