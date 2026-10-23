One person was killed and at least four others wounded on Friday after an armed man opened fire on passersby in several locations in Trappes, near Paris. A 12-year-old girl was among the wounded.

According to French reports, the shooting occurred in several neighborhoods, with the gunman reportedly also targeting a playground. Police launched a search and later arrested the suspect near the town. His motive remains unclear.

Trappes Mayor Ali Rabeh described the shooting as a deliberate attempt to cause as many casualties as possible.

“He wanted to cause a massacre. It's a miracle there were no more casualties," Rabeh said, adding that the gunman moved between neighborhoods and fired randomly at people he encountered.

The mayor also raised the possibility of a racist motive, suggesting the gunman targeted people of African origin. Authorities have yet to determine whether the incident was terrorism, a hate crime or an attack driven by other motives.

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said all available security and judicial resources had been mobilized. The National Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor's Office is monitoring developments, and counterterrorism authorities are examining the circumstances of the shooting.

Rabeh expressed condolences to the victim's family, offered support to the wounded and praised police and emergency services.

The shooting comes as France prepares for another day of planned protests on Saturday, amid concerns over renewed unrest. Museums have announced closures, and the government is preparing a large-scale security deployment. No link between the shooting and the planned protests has been reported.