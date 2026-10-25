Israel officially switched to Winter Time early Sunday morning, with clocks moving back one hour from 2:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Winter Time will remain in effect until March 26, 2027.

The transition between Winter Time and Daylight Saving Time in Israel is governed by the Time Determination Law of 2013. Under the law, clocks are turned back one hour on the last Sunday of October and moved forward one hour on the Friday before the last Sunday of March.

Most smartphones and computers adjust automatically, provided they are set to update the time automatically and use Israel's time zone.

The switch to Winter Time is intended to better align daylight hours with the shorter days of the winter season. Moving the clocks back means the sun rises earlier in the morning, but also sets earlier in the afternoon.

As a result, more people begin their workday in daylight, while evenings become darker sooner.

One of the main disadvantages of winter time is the significant reduction in daylight during the afternoon and early evening hours. This can contribute to heavier traffic during periods of darkness and affect recreational activities and time spent outdoors.