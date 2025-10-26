Israel transitioned from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time early Sunday morning.

At 2:00 a.m., clocks were turned back one hour to 1:00 a.m.

Standard Time will remain in effect until March 27, 2026.

The Time Determination Law of 2013 governs the biannual clock changes in Israel. Under the law, the country switches to Standard Time on the last Sunday of October, setting clocks back by one hour. The return to Daylight Saving Time occurs on the Friday before the last Sunday in March, when clocks are moved forward one hour.

The shift to Standard Time is intended to match daylight hours with the shorter days of winter, allowing for earlier sunrises. However, it also results in earlier sunsets, with darkness falling in the late afternoon.

While this alignment ensures that the workday begins in daylight, it also shortens afternoon light, which can contribute to increased traffic during dark hours and impact leisure and outdoor activities.