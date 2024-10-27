Israel moved its clocks back one hour at 2:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, making it 1:00 a.m. and ending the country's Daylight Saving Time for 2024.

Standard Time will be in effect in Israel until March 28, 2025, when Israelis will move their clocks forward again.

On most cell phones, switching clocks is done automatically. If your device has not switched from Daylight Saving Time, you will need to switch it manually, as follows: In the Settings menu, click on "Date & Time" and turn off the automatic date and time option.

The transition from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time is designed to adjust the daylight hours to the short winter days, so that sunrise will be earlier, but sunset will also take place in the late afternoon. This means that the working days will start when there is daylight outside, but there will be fewer hours of daylight.

The main disadvantage of Standard Time is the significant shortening of daylight in the afternoon, which causes increased traffic congestion and also affects leisure and activities outside the home.