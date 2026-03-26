Daylight Saving Time will begin at 2:00 a.m. on Friday morning, when Israel moves its clocks one hour forward, to show 3:00 a.m.

Daylight saving time will remain in effect until the night between October 25-26, 2026, when the clocks are moved one hour back again.

On the vast majority of smartphones, the time updates automatically, so no action is required.

If you are unsure whether your phone updates the time automatically, go into your phone’s settings and change the date and time setting from "automatic" to manual, and under "local time zone" select "Jerusalem."

The Time Determination Law of 2013 regulates the switch between winter and summer time in Israel. According to the law, daylight saving time ends on the last Sunday of October, and begins on the Friday before the last Sunday of March.

In many countries around the world, the practice of changing the clocks during the winter has been discontinued, favoring an extra hour of daylight for reasons such as economic benefit and public mood.