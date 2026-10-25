The Har Hebron Regional Council has announced plans to establish two new communities and six agricultural farms in the southern Hebron Hills following Friday's deadly terrorist attack near Hebron, in which two IDF soldiers were killed.

The initiative, which includes eight new settlement sites across the region, is being advanced with the support of the Defense Ministry's Settlement Administration and the Amana settlement movement.

The council said the plan is intended to strengthen Israel's presence in the area, establish territorial continuity, protect state land, and improve security along roads and in open areas.

The two planned communities are Magad, located between Negohot and Eshkolot, and Nofei Gulot, between Otniel and Afeka.

Six agricultural farms are also planned at locations throughout the regional council. Mitzpe Tzur Farm will be established near Telem, close to the site of Friday's attack. Noi Farm is planned between Karmei Yehuda and Adora, while Lev Amit Farm will be located between the new community of Makeda and Adora.

Three additional farms will be established in other parts of the region: Eshel Farm between Negohot and Eshkolot, near the planned community of Magad; Lema'an Achai Farm between Otniel and Shima; and Mitzpe Or Farm between Carmel and a nature reserve in the Judean Desert.

Har Hebron Regional Council head Eliram Azulai said, "Terrorism seeks to destroy lives, spread fear, and undermine our hold on our homeland, but our historic and Zionist response is being written on the ground. We will not retreat or give in," Azulai said.

"Out of the immense pain and grief over the loss of our heroic soldiers, we choose life and deepen our roots. The establishment of two communities and six farms sends a clear message: We are here to stay, build, and grow," he added.