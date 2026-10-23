Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Friday that he had instructed the IDF and security forces to immediately cordon off the city of Hebron following the terrorist shooting attack at Yehuda Junction in which five Israelis were wounded, two critically, warning Hamas terrorists that Israel would pursue them wherever they are.

The Prime Minister made the announcement following a security assessment attended by Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, the Director of the Shin Bet, the National Security Advisor, and the commander of the IDF Central Command.

"I have just concluded a security assessment with the Minister of Defense, the IDF Chief of Staff, the Director of the Shin Bet, the National Security Advisor, and the Commander of the IDF Central Command," Netanyahu stated.

According to the Prime Minister, evidence recovered following the attack indicates that the terrorists had been preparing to carry out a significantly larger attack against Israeli civilians.

"It appears that Hamas terrorists were planning a major attack aimed at murdering innocent civilians, as evidenced by the large quantities of weapons and ammunition discovered," Netanyahu said.

He praised the soldiers who confronted the terrorists and prevented the planned attack from causing additional casualties.

"Our brave soldiers thwarted this attack with courage and determination. I commend them for their actions and wish our wounded a speedy recovery."

The IDF subsequently released additional details about the attack, revealing that the two terrorists had apparently left Hebron with a large quantity of ammunition in their vehicle, intending to carry out a major terrorist attack.

According to the military's assessment, the terrorists were armed with an M4 automatic rifle and a handgun. A large ammunition container holding numerous additional rounds was discovered inside their vehicle.

The IDF believes the terrorists intended to drive onto Route 35, which connects Hebron to central Israel, but were stopped at a temporary checkpoint established by IDF Home Front Command forces near Yehuda Junction.

The terrorists exited their vehicle and opened fire in an attempt to harm the soldiers manning the checkpoint.

According to the military, the exchange of fire took place at close range and lasted more than 20 minutes.

Numerous security forces were dispatched to the area during the encounter, which ended with the elimination of both terrorists.

The IDF emphasized that the soldiers' actions prevented a far more serious terrorist attack against civilians inside Israel.

The soldiers who participated in eliminating the terrorists belong to the Home Front Command's Ari Battalion, a newly established battalion currently carrying out its first operational deployment in Judea and Samaria.

Following the attack, a complete closure was imposed on Hebron in an effort to prevent copycat terrorist attacks. Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth also instructed forces to expand the closure.

Netanyahu confirmed that he had ordered additional security measures to prevent further attacks originating from Judea and Samaria.

"I have instructed the IDF and security forces to immediately cordon off the city of Hebron and take additional security measures to prevent terrorist attacks originating from Judea and Samaria," he stated.

The Prime Minister added that Israeli security forces were operating with reinforcements and conducting extensive arrest operations as part of the effort to prevent further attacks.

"Our forces are operating with reinforcements to thwart terrorism and are carrying out extensive waves of arrests," he said.

Concluding his statement, Netanyahu issued a direct warning to Hamas terrorists and those responsible for directing attacks against Israelis.

"We will pursue Hamas terrorists and those who sent them, wherever they are and at all times."

"You have nowhere to hide."