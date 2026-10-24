On the night between Saturday and Sunday, at 2:00 a.m., clocks across Israel will be turned back one hour to 1:00 a.m., marking the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of winter time.

The change will bring earlier sunrises, along with earlier nightfall.

The clock change is carried out in accordance with Israel's Time Determination Law. Under the law, winter time begins on the last Sunday of October, while daylight saving time begins on the Friday before the last Sunday of March.

Accordingly, daylight saving time will resume on March 26, 2027.

Behind the time displayed on phones, computers, and communication systems is the National Physics Laboratory at the Ministry of Economy and Industry.

The laboratory is responsible for Israel's national time standard, designated UTC(INPL), and operates highly precise measurement systems that allow Israel's time to be compared with international time standards.

According to the Ministry of Economy, the system performs 86,400 comparisons every 24 hours to maintain the accuracy of the time used by civilian and commercial systems, including television broadcasting, telephone communications, and computers.

The laboratory operates three atomic clocks based on the element cesium, which provide exceptionally precise time measurements.

Israel's time is calculated in relation to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC). During winter time, Israel is two hours ahead of UTC (UTC+2), while during daylight saving time, it is three hours ahead (UTC+3).

On most smartphones and computers, the transition to winter time takes place automatically, provided the device is configured to update the time automatically and is set to Israel's time zone.

However, clocks that do not update automatically must be manually turned back by one hour.