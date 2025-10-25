Israeli citizens will set their clocks back one hour early Sunday morning, marking the switch to "winter time" and the end of daylight saving time.

At 2:00 a.m., Israel's clocks will move back one hour, to 1:00 a.m.

The transition back to daylight saving time will take place on March 27, 2026.

The Time Determination Law of 2013 regulates the switch between winter and summer time in Israel. According to the law, daylight saving time ends on the last Sunday of October, and begins on the Friday before the last Sunday of March.

In many countries around the world, the practice of changing the clocks during the winter has been discontinued, favoring an extra hour of daylight for reasons such as economic benefit and public mood.