The U.S. House of Representatives has approved the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent across most of the United States, passing it by a bipartisan vote of 308-117. The measure, backed by President Donald Trump, would eliminate the twice-yearly clock changes while allowing existing exemptions for states such as Arizona and Hawaii.

Supporters of the legislation say keeping daylight saving time year-round would improve public safety, promote healthier lifestyles, and provide more evening daylight for families. However, Orthodox Jewish organizations have voiced strong opposition, warning that the change would significantly disrupt religious life.

Jewish leaders note that permanent daylight saving time would delay winter sunrises, affecting the timing of morning prayers and the laying of tefillin, which must be performed after daybreak according to Jewish law. They argue that later sunrise times would make it difficult for observant Jews to balance religious obligations with school and work schedules.

Rabbi Yaakov Menken, vice president of the Coalition for Jewish Values, said the proposal represents "a substantial disruption" rather than a minor inconvenience. He also pointed to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine's support for permanent standard time, arguing it is healthier for the human body.

The concerns are shared by Agudath Israel of America and the Orthodox Union, which warn that children could be forced to travel to school before sunrise during the winter, creating safety risks while waiting for buses in darkness. Community leaders also recall that a similar policy adopted in the 1970s was repealed after widespread public opposition over children commuting in the dark.

The legislation now moves to the Senate, where it is expected to face significant scrutiny. Lawmakers from both parties, including Senators Ted Cruz and Tom Cotton, are expected to challenge or seek changes to the bill before it can reach President Trump for final approval.