The Chief of the General Staff, LTG Eyal Zamir, arrived on Friday at the scene of the shooting attack near the Judea Junction , in the Judea Regional Brigade’s area of responsibility, where he toured the scene and held a situational assessment alongside the Commander of the Central Command, MG Avi Bluth; the Commander of the 98th Division, BG Meni Liberty; the Acting Head of the Civil Administration, BG (Res.) Ilan Malka; the Commander of the Judea Regional Brigade, COL D.; the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Border Police; representatives of the Israel Security Agency (ISA); and additional senior commanders.

“The outcome of the encounter with the terrorist cell is painful, but the initial inquiry indicates that the actions of the Ari Battalion troops prevented a serious attack against Israeli civilians. We will act decisively, pursue and reach all those involved in the attack," Zamir said.

“Based on the situational assessment, we prepared for the possibility of escalation in Judea and Samaria, reinforced our troops and deployed the 98th Division headquarters and numerous additional troops to the area. Our troops’ operations in the area have prevented and thwarted numerous attacks in recent weeks. We will act decisively and pursue all those involved in the attack. Anyone who attempts to harm us should know that we will reach them," he added.

“We are at the highest level of readiness and alert across all fronts. Our primary mission is to thwart terrorism and ensure security and stability for Israeli civilians. We will continue to strike and take proactive action wherever necessary, while acting with composure. We will not be drawn into provocations or allow our enemies to influence our actions, particularly as we enter this sensitive week. We will also conduct an inquiry into this attack to learn from it and draw lessons for the future," the Chief of Staff continued.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the families of SSGT Ron Yonatan Roytman and SGT Yuval Shai Svilem, who fell while defending Israeli civilians and preventing an even more serious attack. I also wish the wounded a speedy recovery," concluded Zamir.

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)