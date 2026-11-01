IDF troops in Hebron destroyed the homes of the terrorists who killed Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilem in a gun battle earlier this month at the Judea Junction.

Forces from the Ari Battalion, who lost their peers in the battle, were among those who participated in the operation and secured the perimeter as the terrorists' homes were destroyed.

Ari Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel L. spoke about the operation and the memory of the two fallen soldiers. "A week ago, in a battle with terrorists at the Judea Junction, the soldiers from the Search and Rescue Brigade Ari Battalion fought to defend the citizens of the State of Israel," the commander stated.

He added, "Two heroes, Staff Sergeant Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sergeant Yuval Shai Svilem, fell during the battle. We will continue to act in their spirit and honor their memory."