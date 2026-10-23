The International Criminal Court (ICC) was named the recipient of the European Union's prestigious Sakharov Prize on Thursday, as the court faces sweeping sanctions imposed by US President Donald Trump's administration.

The European Parliament's decision represents a public show of support for the ICC amid growing tensions between Washington and European leaders over the court's activities, including its issuance of an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"The European Union is built on respect for multilateralism and international institutions, and this prize recognises the important work of the court in upholding international law and justice," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said in announcing the decision, according to AFP.

The ICC welcomed the recognition, thanking the European Parliament for presenting the award "at a time when the Court and its officials face unprecedented challenges".

ICC President Tomoko Akane emphasized the significance of the decision in light of the pressure facing the institution.

"Against this backdrop, the Sakharov Prize carries particular significance, reaffirming the importance of independent judicial institutions and of those who work to uphold international law," Akane said.

Earlier this month, Washington announced a new round of sanctions intended to severely disrupt the ICC's daily operations. The court prosecutes individuals accused of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide.

The Trump administration has pledged to dismantle the institution "brick by brick", condemning its decision to issue an arrest warrant for Netanyahu over alleged crimes committed during the war in Gaza.

The sanctions, scheduled to take effect in six months, have prompted a strong response from the European Union, which has pledged to support the court and declared itself "ready to take any necessary measures" to ensure its continued operations.

The latest American measures build on a sanctions campaign launched shortly after President Donald Trump returned to office in January 2025.

In February of that year, Trump signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against the ICC.

The administration subsequently sanctioned four ICC judges in June 2025, citing what Washington characterized as the tribunal's “illegitimate actions" against Israel and the United States.

Washington broadened the sanctions in August 2025, targeting four senior ICC officials connected to proceedings involving American and Israeli figures.

Further restrictions were announced in December, when Secretary of State Marco Rubio imposed sanctions on two additional ICC judges over their involvement in cases concerning Israel.

Established in 1988 and named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov, the Sakharov Prize is awarded annually by the European Parliament to individuals or organizations recognized for their contributions to human rights and democracy.

The ICC was selected from three finalists. The other nominees were Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu and Iranian twin sisters Taraneh and Romina Rahimi, who represented individuals prosecuted by Iran's government.

Candidates are nominated by political groups in the European Parliament, with the final selection made by senior lawmakers.

The official award ceremony is scheduled to take place in December.