ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו נפגש עם מנהיגים ממדינות אמריקה הלטינית

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday held a joint meeting following his speech at the UN with leaders from Latin American countries: the President of Paraguay, the President of Panama, and the President of Bolivia.

The meeting took place following the Prime Minister's meeting with Argentine President Milei at the UN General Assembly, and within the realm of the possibility to expand the Isaac Accords circle of partnerships.

The purpose of these accords is to deepen ties between Israel and Latin American countries, and to establish partnerships in the fields of economy, innovation, security, and other cooperations.

The Prime Minister welcomed the warm relations between Israel and many Latin American countries. He thanked the presidents for their support of Israel's security and their standing beside it in the international arena. He called on them to join the Isaac Accords initiative and to join the American initiative to withdraw from the corrupt International Court of Justice.

Netanyahu said that he views the countries of the continent as important partners in the struggle against terror elements led by Iran and its proxies, which have operated and continue to operate on Latin American soil, posing a threat even today to all countries of the continent.