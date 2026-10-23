From Noah to Abraham: God's Search for Man

So much of Torah knowledge beckons to be uncovered "between the lines." In Hashem's Divine wisdom and plan, the Written Torah was bequeathed by God to Israel together with a "living" Oral Torah, given to Moshe at Sinai and handed down faithfully by the wise men across the generations.

Around this vast body of knowledge grows the Midrashic literature, the Divinely inspired, wisdom-imbued commentary and insights of the Sages.

In this week's episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman discuss and explore the world of the Oral Torah and Midrash, and their illumination of the book of Genesis.