The Daughters of Lot: Saints or Sinners?

In this fascinating episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman shine the light of authentic Torah knowledge on the great mystery of Lot's wife and daughters, as they discuss the concealment and ultimate emergence of the soul of the Moshiach into the world.

Who were Lot's daughters really…and why was Lot's wife turned into a 'pillar of salt' merely for the innocuous offense of looking back? Our hosts reflect upon the furtive, circuitous route of Redemption…you can't outguess Hashem!