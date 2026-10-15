The Interconnectivity of All Life

The Torah portion of Noach (Gen. 6:9) describes the Great Flood which the Creator brought upon the world to re-start all life on earth.

But why did He choose water as the instrument of retribution, when water is synonymous with blessing? And if man was sinful, why did all life on earth have to perish?

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman ponder the deep significance of water as the element that expresses faith, and also bears witness to creation...as well as humanity's awesome responsibility for all of creation.