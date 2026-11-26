Template for Redemption

The patriarch Yaakov (Jacob) struggles with an angel and earns his identity as 'Israel' in the Torah portion of Va'yishlach.

Throughout his life, Yaakov sought to reveal the Shechina, the Divine Presence in every level of reality.

In this week's edition of the Jerusalem Lights Podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman delve deeply into some multi-layered Torah lessons of Va'yishlach, and explore some fascinating, little-known gems of Torah wisdom that shine a light on this founder of the Nation of Israel.