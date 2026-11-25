The Mindset of Esav and Western Civilization

It's a great challenge for each of us to have the confidence and faith to be who Hashem needs us to be in this world, to let in more Godly light. What does Yaakov teach us about 'imposter syndrome', and the sin of not being who we were meant to be?

In this week's Jerusalem Lights podcast, Jim Long once again joins Rabbi Richman in person in Jerusalem for a lively discussion about Yaakov's struggle with Esav, which became the struggle to bring Hashem's light into a world dominated by the Esav-driven culture and values that morphed into Western Civilization.