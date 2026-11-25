Elimelech Matityahu, a married student at the Amalei Torah kollel in Ganei Tikva and a graduate of Yeshivat Kibbutz Neve Yaakov, was arrested on Route 90 on Wednesday on suspicion of evading military service and handed over to the Military Police.

Following the arrest, MKs Uriel Buso and Yossi Taieb spoke with the detainee's father, Tal Matityahu, who serves as deputy mayor of Ganei Tikva and chairman of the local Shas faction.

The arrest comes amid continued enforcement of mandatory military service among the haredi community following the expiration of the legal framework allowing yeshiva students to defer their service.

In June 2024, the High Court of Justice ruled that the state had no authority to grant a blanket exemption from conscription to yeshiva students. In September 2026, a Supreme Court panel headed by Deputy President Noam Sohlberg struck down an amendment to the Defense Service Law that had frozen arrest and enforcement proceedings against those who failed to report for service.

Similar arrests have taken place on Route 90 in recent weeks, including those of three students from the Tiferet Yonatan Yehoshua yeshiva, who were also handed over to the Military Police while traveling from the Dead Sea.

Responding to the arrest, the Shas faction announced that it would put a bill to a vote on Wednesday to freeze the arrests until a new government is formed.

The faction said in a statement, "This morning, another valued kollel student, Rabbi Elimelech Matityahu, the son of our friend Tal Matityahu, chairman of Shas in Ganei Tikva, was arrested. The Shas faction will today put its bill to halt the arrests until a new government is formed to a vote. This is a supremely just law, intended to put an end to the harassment of Torah students, who are living in fear and anxiety".

Shas also said, "These arrests contribute nothing except to sow chaos and deepen the rift within the nation, and they must stop immediately", adding, "This law is not political but humanitarian, and we call on anyone who claims to be working for national unity to vote for it".