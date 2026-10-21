Trump says it's too early to discuss endorsing JD Vance if he runs in 2028

US President Donald Trump declined Tuesday to commit to endorsing Vice President JD Vance in the 2028 presidential election, despite Vance's recent comments expressing confidence that he would receive the President's support if he decided to run.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office alongside Vance, Trump praised his Vice President but emphasized that discussions about the next presidential election were premature.

“He’s a very talented person and he’s a very good person," Trump said when asked about a possible endorsement.

“I don’t think we’ve ever talked about it," the President added, turning toward Vance.

“No, sir. I said that too," Vance responded.

Trump then reiterated that neither had raised the subject privately.

“Who would believe that?" Trump said, “I don’t talk about it with him. He doesn’t talk about it [with me]. It’s early. We have to get through the midterms. We’ll see how it goes."

The exchange followed Vance's interview Monday with journalist Mark Halperin on 2Way, during which the Vice President said he believed Trump would support his candidacy if he entered the 2028 Republican presidential primary.

However, Vance also acknowledged that Trump might prefer to allow Republican candidates to compete before making an endorsement.

“I think I would get his endorsement, but I also think there’s something to be said for people actually running their own race," Vance said. “And because the president’s endorsement is so dispositive, you could absolutely see a scenario where the president says, ‘You know what? We need to let like this race play out and not preemptively prejudge the results.’"

Vance also acknowledged the uncertainty surrounding his own potential candidacy and the challenges that could arise during a presidential campaign.

“Like sometimes you know media scrutiny, pressure, policy. I can be terrible at it, and that is the sort of thing that maybe you know, so I don’t know," he continued.

The Vice President emphasized that his expectations about Trump's support were not based on any private agreement between them.

“if I run, I think the president would endorse me. But I also haven’t talked to him about it yet."

Vance has also made clear that he has not decided whether to seek the Republican nomination in 2028.

During a CBS News town hall in Michigan a day earlier, he acknowledged that he might ultimately choose not to run.

Asked whether there was a possibility he would stay out of the race, Vance replied, “Of course there’s a chance."

He explained that his wife, Usha, and their four young children would be important considerations in any decision about pursuing the presidency.

“We’ve got four little kids, my wife has never loved politics. She loves public service," Vance said.

“I think you know you can do a lot of good in this job, and I’ve tried to do as much good as possible."

Vance also acknowledged his tendency to postpone major personal decisions, suggesting that he was not eager to begin planning a presidential campaign.

“The way that I think about life, big life decisions - my wife will tell you this: I’m a procrastinator. I hate thinking about it," he said.

The Vice President indicated that he would likely begin seriously evaluating his options after November's midterm elections, rather than while the administration remains focused on its current agenda.