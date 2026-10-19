US Vice President JD Vance has acknowledged that he may decide against running for president in 2028, saying his family's wishes will play an important role in determining whether he seeks the Republican nomination.

During a CBS News town hall in Michigan, Vance was asked whether he might choose not to enter the race to succeed President Donald Trump.

“Of course there’s a chance," he replied.

The Vice President explained that his wife, Usha, and their four young children would be central to any decision about another presidential campaign.

“We’ve got four little kids, my wife has never loved politics. She loves public service," Vance said.

“I think you know you can do a lot of good in this job, and I’ve tried to do as much good as possible."

Vance emphasized that he has not reached a decision about 2028 and acknowledged that he tends to delay major personal choices.

“The way that I think about life, big life decisions - my wife will tell you this: I’m a procrastinator. I hate thinking about it," he said.

He indicated that he would likely begin seriously considering a presidential campaign after November's midterm elections, rather than make an announcement while the administration remains focused on its current priorities.

Despite his uncertainty, Vance is widely regarded as a leading potential candidate for the Republican presidential nomination.

Trump has previously described his Vice President as his “most likely" successor, although he has stopped short of formally designating a preferred candidate for 2028.

According to the RealClear Polling average cited in the report, Vance currently leads the prospective Republican primary field with 39% support, placing him 15 percentage points ahead of Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Donald Trump Jr., the President's son, ranks third with 11% support.

The figures reflect early preferences more than two years before the presidential election.

Rubio has also recently addressed speculation about his political future, indicating that he is not currently preparing a presidential campaign but declining to rule out a future bid.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I have no plans at this time," Rubio told Colombian television station RCN last month.

“I’m not a candidate for anything right now. And I’m 100% focused on my job, and I have to be because I have two jobs," he added.

Trump discussed the question of Republican succession in August of last year, saying it was too early to settle on a candidate for 2028.

Nevertheless, he identified Vance as the leading potential successor and also mentioned Rubio as a strong possible running mate should Vance ultimately pursue the presidency.