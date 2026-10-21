Samaria Regional Council Deputy Head Davidi Ben Zion addressed his departure from Ofer Winter's Amcha Yisrael party on Tuesday evening, acknowledging that concerns about the party's ability to cross the electoral threshold were among the factors behind his decision.

In an interview with Reshet Bet radio, a week after announcing his departure , Ben Zion explained that he had concluded that remaining on the party's electoral list would prevent him from achieving the goals that had led him to join it.

"The circumstances reached a point where, as far as I was concerned, it was no longer relevant, and I couldn't continue," he said. "I already felt that staying would do no good, quite the opposite, so I came to the conclusion that this was the right thing to do at this time."

According to Ben Zion, his decision was not based solely on ideological considerations but also on the understanding that politics is ultimately measured by the ability to deliver tangible results.

"Politics is about practical results. I'm a man of action who came to serve. If I, as someone people have placed their trust in, feel there is doubt about whether I can advance this path and these values, and the electoral threshold is one of the factors creating that uncertainty, then I cannot take responsibility for that," he said.

Ben Zion admitted that he had misjudged the party's chances of crossing the electoral threshold.

"I assumed we would easily be in a much, much stronger position, probably because I underestimated the campaign that was waged against us. I didn't think the political climate would be quite so stormy," he said.

Nevertheless, he emphasized that anyone entering politics must be prepared to face attacks and pressure.

"A public figure who enters the political arena, even someone with very strong values, has to take into account that these things happen. As a wise person once told me, 'Anyone who goes out in the rain without an umbrella shouldn't be surprised when they get wet.' That's the political game. You have to accept it, and it's part of the territory."

While acknowledging the realities of politics, Ben Zion also described how the campaign against him had affected his family.

"My wife, on a very personal level, goes to work and gets comments and questions, not from her employers, but from friends, colleagues, and others. That creates an uncomfortable feeling, naturally," he said.

He also addressed signs that had been posted against him in the community where he lives.

"It creates a deep sense of discomfort," he said.

Amid growing pressure on Amcha Yisrael chairman Ofer Winter to withdraw from the election race, Ben Zion was asked whether Winter should also reconsider his candidacy, following Benny Gantz's decision not to run in the elections.

Ben Zion declined to join the calls for Winter to withdraw, stressing that his responsibility extends only to his own decisions.

"My role is to take responsibility for myself. I'm not going to tell Ofer Winter what to do. He's a serious person, and he'll make his own decisions. I've made mine," he said.

Commenting on Gantz's decision to withdraw, Ben Zion expressed appreciation for his willingness to pay a political price for what he believed was in the country's best interests.

"He raised the banner of unity among the people. He faced so much criticism for joining the government, but ultimately, he did it because he believed it was in the best interests of the State of Israel."