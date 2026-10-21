President Isaac Herzog was welcomed on Tuesday by Prime Minister Péter Magyar of Hungary to the Hungarian Parliament in Budapest.

Earlier, Herzog met with Hungarian President András Baka at the Sándor Palace.

President Herzog and Prime Minister Magyar held a private meeting followed by a working lunch with senior ministers in the Hungarian government.

During their meetings, the two leaders discussed the relations between Israel and Hungary, advancing bilateral cooperation, and Israel’s relations with the European Union. They also spoke about ways to address the various challenges facing the Middle East and Europe.

President Herzog expressed his appreciation for the Hungarian government’s clear and unequivocal stand against antisemitism, and President Herzog invited Prime Minister Magyar to visit Israel.

“I am so happy to be here in Budapest with our friend Prime Minister Magyar, who is such a great leader. Thank you for your kind hospitality and good luck for all you are doing. We invite you to Israel and I look forward to seeing you in Israel," Herzog told Magyar.

The Hungarian Prime Minister replied, “Mr. President, it was a pleasure and a real privilege to have you here in Budapest. All the best to you and to your nation. Thank you for visiting us, and see you in Israel."

Magyar’s Tisza party achieved a monumental victory in the April 2026 elections , securing a two-thirds parliamentary majority.

Magyar was officially sworn in as Prime Minister the following month, replacing Viktor Orban after 16 years in office.

Shortly after being elected, Magyar said that his country must take Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu into custody if he enters Hungarian territory while wanted by the International Criminal Court.