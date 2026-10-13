The Budapest University of Technology and Economics in Hungary has removed an alumni memorial book from its website after it emerged that one of the individuals honored in it, Nour al-Din al-Jamasi, was a Gaza terrorist eliminated during the war. Videos surfaced showing him operating inside terrorist tunnels in Gaza and firing at IDF forces.

The controversy began when a social media account documenting those killed during the war in Gaza published a tribute to al-Jamasi, 22. The post described him as an outstanding computer engineering student who had received a full scholarship to study in Budapest but decided to return to Gaza following the October 7 attack.

According to the tribute, al-Jamasi left Hungary approximately one month after beginning his studies. He reportedly continued his education at Al-Azhar University in Gaza during the war, completing four semesters. The post also claimed that he had been offered a job at a major European software company but chose to remain in Gaza despite having the opportunity to return to Hungary.

However, Israeli social media user Daniel Wachtel, who shares footage from the war in Gaza on X, uncovered videos documenting al-Jamasi's involvement in terrorist activities.

The footage showed al-Jamasi inside tunnels in the Gaza Strip, training with weapons and firing at IDF troops during the fighting, contradicting the portrayal of him as a civilian in the tributes published following his death.

The revelations sparked widespread reactions on X, particularly after it emerged that the Budapest University of Technology and Economics had included a memorial tribute to al-Jamasi in its alumni book following his death.

Following the reports, the Israeli Embassy in Hungary contacted the university. Israel's Ambassador to Hungary, Maya Kadosh, announced that the institution had removed the electronic book from its website and had also taken steps to withdraw printed copies.

"The matter has been addressed. The university removed the electronic book from its website and recalled as many copies of the printed edition as it could," Kadosh said.

The ambassador added that an investigation had been launched into how al-Jamasi obtained a visa to enter Hungary.

"An investigation has also been opened into the circumstances under which he received a visa to Hungary," she stated.