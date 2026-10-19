צפו: נתניהו שוחח עם טראמפ והודה לו על תמיכתו צילום: דוברות

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump to personally thank him for his endorsement ahead of the upcoming Israeli elections. During the conversation, Trump expressed confidence in Netanyahu's reelection prospects and reiterated his support for the Israeli Prime Minister.

"I'm so grateful for this incredible endorsement," Netanyahu told Trump. "You've been an incredible leader of the free world, of America, by far the greatest friend Israel has ever had or will have in the White House, and all of civilization is emboldened by your boldness."

"Donald, we have a job to finish, you said it, and we'll finish it together. We'll finish it, and no one else will do it," Netanyahu added.

Trump revealed that he had personally written the endorsement statement, emphasizing that it had not been prepared by an aide.

"Actually, I actually crafted that one myself; that wasn't one that was put out by some guy writing something, that was crafted by me," Trump said.

"You're a warrior. You were treated unfairly by people in your country and probably some others also. You were treated unfairly. You are a warrior. And we will prove that very soon. I think you're going to have a tremendous victory."

Trump then told Netanyahu, "You're the man I want by my side, Bibi."

Netanyahu responded by highlighting the achievements of the US-Israel alliance and the opportunities he believes remain for further cooperation, particularly regarding regional peace agreements and Iran.

"Our alliance has proved that we can do amazing things together. We still have a job to finish; we have peace that we can broaden," Netanyahu said.

"I know that our strength brings other countries; I don't want to enumerate it, we're on an open line, but we all know that we can expand the Abraham Accords, the historic Abraham Accords that we brought together under your leadership."

Netanyahu also praised Trump's position on Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"People in America should know that you have stood up against the greatest danger that faces them, and Iran with nuclear weapons, we won't let it happen," he said.

The conversation followed Trump's public endorsement of Netanyahu on Sunday, in which the US President urged Israelis to support the Prime Minister for another term and warned against electing a different leader.

"To the Great People of Israel: Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combating the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote.

The President warned that Iran remained a threat and said that unless Tehran changed its conduct, the US and Israel would complete their efforts against the Islamic Republic.

"If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," Trump declared.

Trump also praised Netanyahu's leadership in the face of domestic opposition, describing him as strong and resilient despite the challenges he has faced.

"This is the kind of Partner that the United States of America is demanding of Israel, a Country for which it has done so much," he wrote.

Trump concluded his statement with an unequivocal endorsement of the Prime Minister's reelection campaign.

"Please let this Letter serve to represent my Complete and Total Endorsement of Bibi Netanyahu in his upcoming Race for Re-Election as Prime Minister of Israel. BIBI NETANYAHU WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"