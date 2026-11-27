Officials in Jerusalem have indicated that Israel is preparing to make significant progress in implementing US President Donald Trump's plan for the Gaza Strip, amid criticism from the US administration and the Board of Peace over delays in its implementation.

A diplomatic official told Ynet on Thursday night, "Israel is committed to the 20-point plan, and in the coming days, we will make substantial progress in accordance with President Trump's plan for Gaza, which includes the disarmament of Hamas."

The statement came after a Board of Peace official commented earlier on discussions with Israel, telling Ynet, "We are encouraged by the recent conversations with the Prime Minister's Office and Israel's continued commitment to President Trump's 20-point plan."

However, the official emphasized that "the Board expects Israel to translate these words into action in the coming days."

Axios reported on Wednesday, citing three sources familiar with the matter, that President Trump's envoy Jared Kushner held a phone conversation with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, during which he urged Netanyahu to advance measures Israel had already agreed to under the American plan for Gaza.

Despite growing frustration within the Trump administration and the Board of Peace over the pace of the plan's implementation, two of the sources described the conversation as "positive and constructive," noting that Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to the plan.

According to Axios, Trump secured commitments from Netanyahu approximately two weeks ago regarding implementation of the agreement, but Israel has yet to approve the agreed-upon measures.

During his conversation with Kushner, Netanyahu pointed to the limitations he faces as caretaker prime minister. He also expressed skepticism about Hamas' willingness to relinquish its weapons, saying that the terrorist organization was working to rebuild its military capabilities.

One source with direct knowledge of the conversation told Axios, "Bibi claimed he can't do small things in Gaza he already agreed to because he is a caretaker prime minister, but at the same time he claimed there is no problem for him to go to war with Iran. This wasn't a serious argument."

Among the measures Washington is seeking to advance are the deployment of an international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip and the training in Egypt of 4,000 vetted Palestinian Arab police recruits.

The US administration is also seeking to advance humanitarian infrastructure projects, establish temporary housing complexes, and facilitate the establishment of a Palestinian Arab technocratic administration in part of the southern Gaza Strip.

Axios further reported that the White House believes diplomatic pressure from the administration and the results of the US midterm elections may have made Israel more willing to move forward with implementing the agreement. However, one source noted that it remains unclear whether Netanyahu will follow through on his commitments.