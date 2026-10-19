An unusual security operation was carried out near the Latrun Interchange on the main road between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem on Monday night after the security forces received intelligence.

During the operation, the elite Task Force Tequila, a joint counterterrorism unit composed of operatives from the Shin Bet and the Yamam counterterrorism unit, was deployed and arrested two suspects of security offenses.

The Shin Bet and the Israel Police issued a joint statement:

"A short time ago, Yamam counterterrorism officers, together with Shin Bet operatives, carried out an operation based on precise intelligence provided by the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) to arrest two suspects involved in planning a terrorist attack against Israeli civilians. Acting on the intelligence, the forces located the suspects on Highway 1, near the Latrun Interchange, and arrested them. There were no casualties among our forces. The suspects were transferred to the Shin Bet for further interrogation."

The operation took place in several locations in the Jerusalem area, and the presence of security forces caused panic among those who noticed unusual activity.

According to initial details, authorities are examining the suspicion that the two sought to reach Teddy Stadium in Jerusalem, where Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was supposed to attend a Beitar Jerusalem game. Netanyahu's attendance was canceled due to security alerts.

The unusual incident occurred amid a significant increase in the security alert level ahead of next week's elections. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir today ordered a series of measures to heighten the military's readiness ahead of the Knesset elections, including a suspension of leave for soldiers beginning this Thursday and the reinforcement of forces in Judea and Samaria and other sectors.

Zamir also ordered an increased presence of senior commanders in operations rooms, headquarters, and various military units to ensure operational readiness and preparedness.

Another significant measure involves reinforcing the IDF Central Command. Under the Chief of Staff's directive, the Paratroopers Brigade headquarters, along with additional forces assigned to it, will reinforce the military deployment in the area between Samaria and Binyamin. The brigade headquarters will operate as a mission-specific brigade headquarters in the area, with the aim of strengthening the military presence on the ground and improving the operational response.

The Chief of Staff also ordered additional forces to be allocated to other sectors according to operational needs, across the air, naval, and ground forces.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited an Israeli Air Force base and issued a stern warning to Israel's enemies.

"I say to our enemies: Do not test us. You will suffer blows more severe than anything you have suffered until now," Netanyahu warned.